Wells Fargo & Company Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

