Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target to $5.00

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $4.50 on Thursday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

