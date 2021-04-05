Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $32.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

