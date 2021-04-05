Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

