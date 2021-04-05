TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Financial Survey

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

6.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TIM and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koninklijke KPN 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.24 $917.85 million $1.03 10.52 Koninklijke KPN $6.66 billion 2.15 $701.12 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Koninklijke KPN.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud and security services; and workplace and related services to large corporate customers. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

