Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.