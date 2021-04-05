Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.53.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.