Morgan Stanley Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

