Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

