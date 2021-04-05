Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

