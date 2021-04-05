Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

