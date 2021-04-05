PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

