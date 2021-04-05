The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $153.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Shares of TRV opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

