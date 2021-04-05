Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $126.69 and a one year high of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

