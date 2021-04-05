JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.