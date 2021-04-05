National Bankshares Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark upped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.13.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

