Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$37.50 at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.81.

PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.86 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

