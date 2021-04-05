Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.94.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.29. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

