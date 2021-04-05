Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

