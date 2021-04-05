Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

WNC stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

