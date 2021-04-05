PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

