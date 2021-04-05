Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

LYFT opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

