Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

HES stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

