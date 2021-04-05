MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR opened at $703.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $109.39 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

