Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.