The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
CSAN stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Cosan has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.
About Cosan
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.