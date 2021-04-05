CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.11.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.12. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.94%.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

