H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

