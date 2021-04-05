ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE ACR opened at $15.22 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

