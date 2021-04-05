Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinsei Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Shinsei Bank stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Shinsei Bank has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

