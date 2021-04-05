JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXEEY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.