Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

