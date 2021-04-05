Critical Review: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.53% -40.42% Esperion Therapeutics -46.15% -629.88% -41.43%

34.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.21 million ($1.13) -13.57 Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 5.41 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -8.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esperion Therapeutics 2 4 3 1 2.30

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Esperion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company has a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

