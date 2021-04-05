inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

INTT opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of 607.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

