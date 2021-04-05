Critical Review: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

NovoCure has a consensus target price of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A NovoCure $351.32 million 38.87 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,905.00

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Titan Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

