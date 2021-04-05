Comparing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Perion Network alerts:

This table compares Perion Network and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 2.47% 6.21% 3.47% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Perion Network has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 2.38 $12.89 million $0.49 37.53 Grow Capital $2.37 million 12.16 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perion Network beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.