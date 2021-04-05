$1.72 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.