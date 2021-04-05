$1.72 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.