$1.49 EPS Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.46. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.70 on Monday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

