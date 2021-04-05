Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

