Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

