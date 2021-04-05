Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.