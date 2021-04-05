Analyzing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 761.84 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -4.17

C4 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,858.14% -44.94% -33.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.82%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It also develops ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cell; and ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy; and collaboration agreement with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. to develop SPEAR T-cells in combination with Noile-Immune's PRIME technology. It also has a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc to targets co-developing T-cell therapy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

