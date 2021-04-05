HC Wainwright Boosts Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target to $8.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

EYEN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

