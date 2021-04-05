Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $40.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target upped by Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

CSSE opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

