COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.