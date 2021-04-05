Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,129.78 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,795.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

