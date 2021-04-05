Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -88.69% -51.63% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

55.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.70) -1.87 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 27.42 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.38

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 561.58%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

