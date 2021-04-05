Critical Comparison: BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BBTV and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBTV N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBTV and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBTV 0 0 3 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

BBTV presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.11%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given BBTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BBTV is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBTV and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.07 $431.13 million $4.53 31.49

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than BBTV.

Summary

Match Group beats BBTV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names. The company also provides Plus Solutions for direct advertising sales, and content management and SaaS, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps in partnership with content owners under the VISO NOVI, VISO Prism, and VISO Interactive support names. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

