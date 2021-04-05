Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Financial Review

Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Starpharma and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starpharma N/A N/A N/A PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starpharma and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starpharma $4.40 million 141.69 -$9.86 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 3.33 $47.82 million $0.98 39.08

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Starpharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Starpharma and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 0 10 0 3.00

PPD has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Starpharma.

Summary

PPD beats Starpharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About PPD

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

