iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.